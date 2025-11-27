President Murmu Opens Chanakya Defence Dialogue, Lauds Military Transformation

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, inaugurated the third edition of the Indian Army’s flagship strategic seminar, ‘Chanakya Defence Dialogue-2025’, in New Delhi on 27 November 2025. The event brought together military leaders, strategic thinkers, policymakers, diplomats, and defence experts from India and abroad to deliberate on the evolving nature of global security and the future of India’s defence preparedness.

The Dialogue—organised annually by the Indian Army—serves as a premier platform for discussing contemporary military challenges, emerging technologies, and national security strategies. This year’s edition focused heavily on geopolitical unpredictability, hybrid threats, domain integration, and the military reforms underway as part of the Decade of Transformation.

Armed Forces: Protectors of Sovereignty and Pillars of National Development

In her keynote address, President Murmu paid rich tribute to the professionalism, patriotism, and unwavering resolve of the Indian Armed Forces, emphasizing that the military has consistently risen to meet every security challenge—whether conventional, counter-insurgency, counter-terrorism, disaster relief, or humanitarian operations.

She underscored the significance of Operation Sindoor, describing it as a defining moment in India’s modern counter-terror and deterrence strategy. The operation, she noted, not only demonstrated India’s operational superiority but also its moral clarity, acting firmly yet responsibly in the interest of peace and national security. The global response to the operation, she said, reflected growing recognition of India’s calibrated, principled, and decisive approach to security.

Beyond its battlefield responsibilities, the President highlighted the Armed Forces’ broader contributions to nation-building, especially in remote border regions. From infrastructure development and road connectivity to education, healthcare, tourism promotion, and local capacity-building, India’s military continues to play a transformative role in strengthening national resilience.

Navigating a Rapidly Changing Geopolitical Environment

President Murmu noted that the contemporary geopolitical environment is marked by shifting alliances, technological churn, contesting power centres, and unprecedented disruption. The global order is undergoing major realignment, while the boundaries between peace and conflict are increasingly blurred due to the emergence of:

Cyber warfare

Space competition

Information operations

Cognitive warfare and influence campaigns

She observed that India’s approach—rooted in the civilisational ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (One Earth, One Family)—demonstrates that strategic autonomy can coexist with global responsibility. India today projects itself as a nation that seeks peace but stands firmly prepared to safeguard its borders, sovereignty, and citizens with unwavering conviction.

Indian Army’s Decade of Transformation: A Future-Ready Force

The President expressed satisfaction with the Indian Army’s ongoing transformation initiatives being implemented under the Decade of Transformation framework. These reforms aim to reshape the Army for the future battlefield through:

Modernized organisational structures

Revised doctrine and theatre-level integration

Enhanced jointness with other services

Integration of cutting-edge technologies

Improved logistical efficiency and operational readiness

Focused capability development across land, cyber, space, and electromagnetic domains

She lauded the Army’s efforts to align capability development with India’s self-reliance goals, advancing the nation toward Aatmanirbharta in Defence.

Investing in Youth, Talent, and Inclusive Military Leadership

A key highlight of the President’s address was the emphasis on human capital—the cornerstone of any military force. She praised the Army’s efforts to instil patriotism and discipline among the youth through:

Educational outreach programs

Expansion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC)

Sporting initiatives promoting leadership and teamwork

President Murmu also emphasised the growing role of women in the Indian Army. She noted that young women officers and soldiers are increasingly contributing across diverse roles—combat support, technical arms, intelligence, logistics, aviation, engineering, and specialised operational domains. This expansion, she said, enhances the spirit of inclusion and inspires future generations of women to join the defence forces and other leadership professions.

Dialogue Aimed at Shaping Future Security Policies

The President expressed strong confidence that the discussions at Chanakya Defence Dialogue-2025 will generate meaningful insights for national security policymakers. With participation from global militaries, think tanks, and senior practitioners, the Dialogue is expected to contribute significantly to shaping India’s strategic posture in the coming decades.

She conveyed her belief that the Indian Armed Forces will continue to uphold excellence, innovation, and professionalism as India advances toward achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047—a developed, secure, and self-reliant nation.

Towards a Secure and Resilient India

As the inaugural session concluded, the President reaffirmed the nation’s deep trust and pride in its defence forces. She encouraged continued resolve, determination, and adaptation to emerging challenges, underscoring that India’s strength lies in the synergy of its diplomacy, economy, and armed forces.

The Chanakya Defence Dialogue-2025 has thus set the stage for deep and forward-looking conversations on national security, strategic affairs, and the future shape of warfare—ensuring that India remains prepared, confident, and visionary as it navigates a rapidly evolving global landscape.