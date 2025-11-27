Left Menu

CCTVs and Signal Jammers to Ensure Transparency in Meghalaya Recruitment

Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills District Administration is enhancing transparency in its District Selection Committee exams. Measures include using CCTVs, internet shutdowns, and signal jammers. After stakeholder consultations, the administration will publish cut-off marks and ensure continuous communication with candidates, alongside regular transparency and fairness updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khliehriat | Updated: 27-11-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 17:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills District Administration has announced steps towards improving transparency in District Selection Committee examinations. During a meeting with key stakeholders on Thursday, the administration revealed plans to use CCTVs, internet shutdowns, and signal jammers during exams.

The initiative follows concerns raised over recruitment processes, notably by R. Siangshai and advocate K. Ksoo, leading to discussions with MLAs, MDCs, school principals, DSC members, and others. Key decisions include publishing qualifying marks post-results and maintaining a 1:2 interview shortlisting ratio.

To keep candidates informed, the DSC will utilize emails and SMS for all recruitment stages. Both provisional and final answer keys will be available on the DSC website, and post-process candidate scores will be displayed on the district's official website. Stakeholders were pleased with the commitments to transparency and suggested regular consultative meetings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

