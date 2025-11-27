Heroin Smuggling Conspiracy Unveiled: 57-Year-Old Man Sentenced

In a major breakthrough, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has successfully dismantled a heroin smuggling ring with the sentencing of two key perpetrators. Rajesh Bakshi, 57, of Indian origin, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after admitting to his involvement in a conspiracy to smuggle the Class A drug into the UK.

Following a trial at Canterbury Crown Court, Bakshi's co-conspirator, Jon-Paul Clark, 44, was sentenced to nine years. Despite Clark's attempts to deny involvement, evidence of his DNA and communications with Bakshi during the period of the conspiracy led to his conviction.

The investigation unearthed a series of incriminating evidence, including fingerprints, travel records, and text messages. The NCA, along with national and international partners, remains committed to combating the threat posed by Class A drugs.

(With inputs from agencies.)