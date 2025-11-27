Left Menu

Cyber Crime Unveiled: Fraudulent Learner's Licence Operation Busted in Maharashtra

An unknown individual in Jalna, Maharashtra, has been charged for fraudulently running a website that issues learner's licences without exams. The cyber police registered the FIR after an RTO staffer's complaint, revealing that licences were obtained online without verification. Investigations are ongoing.

Updated: 27-11-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 19:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified individual has been charged in Jalna, Maharashtra, for managing a website that fraudulently issues learner's licences, police have announced. The illicit operation bypasses traditional processes, allowing users to acquire licences online after making a payment, without the need for exams or OTP verification.

The case came to light after Abhijit Bawaskar, from the Regional Transport Office (RTO), lodged a complaint. Upon investigation, it was found that the website enabled users to obtain licences by merely paying an online fee, devoid of standard procedural checks.

Subsequently, Jalna cyber police have registered a case against the unknown suspect under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act, citing cheating and other charges. Further investigation into the scam is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

