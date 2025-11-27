Jharkhand's Bold Employment Move: Over 10,000 Jobs to be Offered

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren revealed plans to distribute over 10,000 appointment letters on November 28 to celebrate his administration's first anniversary. This initiative underscores the government's commitment to tackling unemployment and fostering economic growth in the state.

Soren, who assumed office as Jharkhand's 14th chief minister on November 28 last year, emphasized his administration's focus on rural development. He stated that the government is crafting a strategy to make Jharkhand more prosperous than Delhi, Mumbai, or Gujarat by 2050, urging citizens to engage in the state's progress.

At an event in Lukaiyatand, Soren also stressed the need for self-employment and awareness of government schemes among the rural populace. He called for community support to eliminate middlemen and strengthen the rural economy, indicating a shift in governance from urban centers to village empowerment.

