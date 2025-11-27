Germany Advocates for Ukraine's Security in Peace Talks

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has underscored the importance of Ukraine maintaining strong armed forces and obtaining security guarantees after any peace agreement. He firmly stated that Ukraine should not be subjected to forced territorial concessions.

Merz expressed commendation for U.S. efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict. However, during a press conference with his Estonian counterpart, he emphasized that the security interests of both Europeans and Ukrainians must be safeguarded.

This stance highlights Germany's commitment to ensuring a secure and sovereign Ukraine amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)