Bribery Scandal: Ex-GST Official Sentenced to Five Years

The city court handed down a five-year prison term to former GST Assistant Commissioner Ashok Nayak following his conviction in a bribery and criminal conspiracy case.

The Special Anti-Corruption Bureau judge, A V Kharkar, found him guilty under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code.

Nayak, implicated in demands for Rs 12 crore from a local businessman, saw his initial demand drop to Rs 10 crore. The businessman claimed Nayak promised resolution through his connections in the Prime Minister's Office. The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Nayak accepting a Rs 1.25 crore installment.

