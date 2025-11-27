Bribery Scandal: Ex-GST Official Sentenced to Five Years
Former GST Assistant Commissioner Ashok Nayak was sentenced to five years imprisonment for bribery and criminal conspiracy. The court found him guilty of demanding illegal payments from a businessman to settle an Enforcement Directorate issue. A fine of Rs 1 lakh was also imposed.
The city court handed down a five-year prison term to former GST Assistant Commissioner Ashok Nayak following his conviction in a bribery and criminal conspiracy case.
The Special Anti-Corruption Bureau judge, A V Kharkar, found him guilty under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code.
Nayak, implicated in demands for Rs 12 crore from a local businessman, saw his initial demand drop to Rs 10 crore. The businessman claimed Nayak promised resolution through his connections in the Prime Minister's Office. The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Nayak accepting a Rs 1.25 crore installment.
