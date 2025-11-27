Left Menu

Ambush in D.C.: Afghan National's Attack on National Guard Sparks Political Firestorm

An Afghan national is accused of shooting two National Guard members near the White House, raising political debate over refugee vetting. The suspect, linked to past work with the US government, faces serious charges as officials probe motives. The Trump administration has called for stricter refugee investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-11-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 20:35 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

An Afghan national has been apprehended for allegedly shooting two National Guard members just blocks away from the White House, escalating tensions over military presence in urban centers. The incident has quickly become a focal point in the ongoing political discussions surrounding national security.

D.C. Attorney Jeanine Pirro identified the injured guards as Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, aged 20, and Staff Sgt Andrew Wolfe, aged 24, both in critical condition following the Wednesday shooting. The suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, reportedly initiated the attack using a .357 Smith & Wesson revolver and now faces serious charges. FBI Director Kash Patel indicated the incident is being treated as an act of terrorism.

The suspect entered the US as part of a program that evacuated allies post-Afghan withdrawal, a process previously criticized for its lax vetting. President Trump has responded by demanding a review of Afghan refugees who entered under the Biden administration, citing national security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

