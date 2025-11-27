Ambush in D.C.: Afghan National's Attack on National Guard Sparks Political Firestorm

An Afghan national has been apprehended for allegedly shooting two National Guard members just blocks away from the White House, escalating tensions over military presence in urban centers. The incident has quickly become a focal point in the ongoing political discussions surrounding national security.

D.C. Attorney Jeanine Pirro identified the injured guards as Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, aged 20, and Staff Sgt Andrew Wolfe, aged 24, both in critical condition following the Wednesday shooting. The suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, reportedly initiated the attack using a .357 Smith & Wesson revolver and now faces serious charges. FBI Director Kash Patel indicated the incident is being treated as an act of terrorism.

The suspect entered the US as part of a program that evacuated allies post-Afghan withdrawal, a process previously criticized for its lax vetting. President Trump has responded by demanding a review of Afghan refugees who entered under the Biden administration, citing national security concerns.

