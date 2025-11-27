Left Menu

India Demands Swift Transparency in Website Ownership Amid Cyber Threat Concerns

The Indian government is urging ICANN to provide website ownership details within 24 hours during emergencies. It seeks mandatory cooperation from domain registrars to share such information as the misuse of domain registration poses cybersecurity threats. Authorities emphasize collective responsibility in securing cyberspace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 20:47 IST
India Demands Swift Transparency in Website Ownership Amid Cyber Threat Concerns
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has pressed the global internet body ICANN to quickly disclose website ownership information during emergencies, a senior official from the IT ministry disclosed on Thursday.

During the India Internet Governance Forum (IIGF) 2025, Sushil Pal, the Joint Secretary of Meity, stated that this request aligns with India's role in the Governmental Advisory Committee of ICANN. The urgency is part of broader efforts to prevent cyber threats by compelling domain registrars to disclose registrant information swiftly, he said.

With high internet penetration in India, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada underscored collective efforts from all stakeholders to safeguard cyberspace. While the government remains vigilant, he urged contributions from various sectors to bolster cybersecurity measures.

TRENDING

1
Historic First: Kashmiri Translation of India's Constitution Unveiled

Historic First: Kashmiri Translation of India's Constitution Unveiled

 India
2
Brazil Seeks U.S. Alliance to Combat Crime in Fuel Sector

Brazil Seeks U.S. Alliance to Combat Crime in Fuel Sector

 Global
3
Court Reserves Order on Communal Violence PIL in Madhya Pradesh

Court Reserves Order on Communal Violence PIL in Madhya Pradesh

 India
4
Record-Breaking Success at India International Trade Fair

Record-Breaking Success at India International Trade Fair

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025