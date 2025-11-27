India Demands Swift Transparency in Website Ownership Amid Cyber Threat Concerns

The Indian government has pressed the global internet body ICANN to quickly disclose website ownership information during emergencies, a senior official from the IT ministry disclosed on Thursday.

During the India Internet Governance Forum (IIGF) 2025, Sushil Pal, the Joint Secretary of Meity, stated that this request aligns with India's role in the Governmental Advisory Committee of ICANN. The urgency is part of broader efforts to prevent cyber threats by compelling domain registrars to disclose registrant information swiftly, he said.

With high internet penetration in India, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada underscored collective efforts from all stakeholders to safeguard cyberspace. While the government remains vigilant, he urged contributions from various sectors to bolster cybersecurity measures.