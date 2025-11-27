Left Menu

Protest Turned Turmoil: Delhi Students Clash with Police at India Gate

The Delhi Police accused student protesters of flouting the law and hiding their identities during a demonstration at India Gate. Seventeen students were arrested, facing charges including assaulting police personnel. The court has granted police custody for some while putting others in judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 20:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi Police informed a local court about an incident where student protesters allegedly mocked the law during a demonstration at India Gate, resulting in assaults on police personnel.

The protests culminated in the arrest of 17 students on November 23, who were sent to custody amid charges ranging from assaulting police to obstructing public servants. The police claimed they might have ties to banned organizations.

Defense counsel fiercely contested the police's claims, arguing that unverified addresses were not grounds for custodial interrogation. This legal confrontation highlights a volatile twist in student-police interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

