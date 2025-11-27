Germany's Stand: Armed Forces and Security for Post-Peace Ukraine

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized the critical need for Ukraine to sustain robust armed forces and secure reliable security guarantees once a peace agreement with Russia is enacted. During a press conference with his Estonian counterpart, Merz asserted that European and Ukrainian security interests are firmly intertwined.

Merz revealed that conversations regarding security assurances for Ukraine were in progress with the United States and Ukrainian officials. He underlined the importance of a well-equipped Ukrainian army, positing it as the most significant form of guarantee. Merz also mentioned ongoing discussions about the future size of Ukraine's military, although it was deemed premature to deliberate on deploying international troops.

European Union member states are advocating for an increased Ukrainian military cap, pushing for a limit of 800,000 soldiers rather than the previously proposed 600,000. Moreover, Merz reiterated that Ukraine should not have to accept territorial losses and that negotiations should commence from the current front line.

