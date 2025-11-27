Pope Leo Urges Global Peace Amid Rising Conflicts on First Overseas Trip
Pope Leo, the first U.S. pope, warns of global conflicts and a 'piecemeal' third world war during his first overseas visit to Turkey and Lebanon. He promotes peace, unity, and harmony while marking the 1,700th anniversary of the Nicene Creed. The visit coincides with regional tensions, particularly in Lebanon.
Pope Leo expressed deep concerns over the current global conflicts during his first trip outside Italy as the Catholic leader, cautioning against a 'piecemeal' third world war.
Addressing political leaders in Turkey, the first U.S. pope warned that ambitions undermining justice and peace could destabilize the world and emphasized the importance of unity.
This visit, marking the Nicene Creed's 1,700th anniversary, sees Leo engaging with regional issues, reflecting on tensions in places like Lebanon, amid ongoing global concerns.
