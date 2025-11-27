Dr. Jitendra Singh Reviews Mission Mausam, Orders Faster Radar & Infra Rollout

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, and MoS PMO, Dr. Jitendra Singh, chaired a crucial high-level review meeting at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) headquarters in New Delhi to assess the ongoing progress of procurement and installation activities under the ambitious ‘Mission Mausam’ initiative. The meeting marks another forward step in India’s accelerated efforts to modernize its weather forecasting and climate monitoring infrastructure.

Mission Mausam: A Flagship Vision of the Prime Minister

Dr. Jitendra Singh recalled that Mission Mausam, announced and dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, represents one of the most significant expansions in India’s meteorological capabilities in decades. He said that the programme is not merely an infrastructure upgrade, but a foundational national initiative to strengthen India’s climate resilience, disaster preparedness, and forecasting accuracy.

He reminded officials that since the Mission carries the direct vision and backing of the Prime Minister, timely completion is non-negotiable. He urged teams to expedite the rollout, particularly of radar systems, observational networks, and upgradation of monitoring equipment across vulnerable regions.

Comprehensive Review of Procurement & Installation Progress

The review meeting was attended by Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), along with senior officials, engineers, and scientists from both the Ministry and IMD. Technical teams presented a detailed update on:

Status of procurement processes for new weather radars, satellite-linked monitoring tools, and automatic weather stations

Infrastructure readiness at field sites where radar systems are being installed

Accelerated installation timelines for newly sanctioned equipment

Progress on logistics, testing frameworks, and calibration requirements

Integration of newly deployed systems with IMD’s central forecasting platforms

Dr. Singh emphasized that the Mission must adopt a synchronised, mission-mode approach, ensuring that equipment procurement, civil works, and installation move simultaneously rather than sequentially.

Strengthening Weather Forecasting & Early Warning Systems

The Minister underscored that Mission Mausam will significantly elevate India’s ability to provide:

More accurate short- and medium-range forecasts

High-resolution, real-time radar imaging

Improved cyclone tracking and monsoon prediction

Faster dissemination of early warnings

Enhanced climate data for agriculture, disaster management, aviation, and marine sectors

He noted that advanced technologies being inducted—including dual-polarized Doppler Weather Radars, upgraded observation towers, satellite receiving stations, and next-generation modeling systems—will help IMD deliver precise, location-specific alerts to vulnerable populations.

Minister Calls for Transparency, Speed & Global-Standard Processes

Dr. Jitendra Singh issued clear directions to IMD and MoES officials:

Ensure complete transparency in procurement and tendering

Maintain global best practices in selecting and deploying weather systems

Fast-track installations in cyclone-prone, coastal, Himalayan, and monsoon-critical regions

Adopt digital dashboards and real-time progress tracking tools to monitor site-level execution

Strengthen inter-agency coordination for power supply, civil works, and safety clearances

He stressed that any bottlenecks must be resolved promptly and that no delays should hinder the Mission’s national objectives.

Confidence in Timely Achievement of Mission Targets

The Minister expressed confidence that with coordinated planning between IMD and the Ministry, Mission Mausam will achieve all its targets well within the stipulated timeline. He stated that the accelerated pace seen in recent months is a positive indication of India’s readiness to revolutionize its meteorological infrastructure.

Dr. Singh also commended the scientific community for their dedication and urged them to continue the momentum, as the rollout of these systems will directly impact millions of citizens, especially those in climate-sensitive regions.

Mission Mausam: A Transformative Leap for India

As India faces increasingly unpredictable weather patterns, Mission Mausam is expected to be a game-changing initiative, enabling:

Stronger climate resilience

Better protection of life and property

Enhanced agricultural planning

Improved aviation and marine safety

More efficient disaster management strategies

With the government pushing for rapid execution, India is poised to become a global leader in weather technology and climate services.