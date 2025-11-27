Shivraj Chouhan Lauds Punjab Village for Model Stubble Management, Urges India to Adopt

Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, undertook a one-day visit to Punjab, where he met farmers, villagers, and agricultural stakeholders in Ransih Kalan village, Moga district. During the visit, he praised the community for six consecutive years of zero stubble burning, setting an inspiring national benchmark in sustainable farming and environmental stewardship.

Punjab’s Model Village: Six Years Without a Single Stubble Fire

Shri Chouhan congratulated the farmers of Ransih Kalan for transforming what was once seen as agricultural waste into a valuable resource. He highlighted that the issue of stubble burning, which created pollution across northern India for years, has seen a dramatic improvement.

“Stubble burning cases in Punjab have fallen by 83% this year. Earlier, there were around 83,000 cases annually; now they have reduced to approximately 5,000,” he said, applauding Punjab’s transformative efforts.

He added that while burning stubble clears fields quickly, it destroys beneficial insects, damages soil health, and contributes to severe pollution. Ransih Kalan, however, has shown the entire country that sustainable alternatives are not only possible but highly beneficial.

Ransih Kalan’s Zero-Burning Model: A Blueprint for India

The Minister explained how farmers in the village use Happy Seeders to cut and incorporate stubble into the soil, enabling direct seeding of wheat without the need for extra water or burning. This method results in:

Water conservation

Fuel and labour savings

Retention of soil moisture

Improved soil organic carbon

Reduced weed growth

Lower fertiliser requirement

Farmers reported that mixing stubble enriches the soil with potash, zinc, and organic matter, leading to healthier crops. A local sarpanch shared that fertiliser use had dropped significantly—from 1.5 bags of DAP to 1 bag and from 3 bags of urea to 2 bags—directly reducing cultivation costs.

No Drop in Productivity, Better Soil Health

Shri Chouhan visited the fields and confirmed that crop yield remains steady at 20–22 quintals per acre. He stressed that this method benefits not just wheat but potato and mustard cultivation as well.

Farmers informed the Minister that potato crops require no additional potash where stubble is mixed into the soil. The result: bigger potatoes, improved quality, and lower costs. Similarly, mustard fields are seeing better productivity with reduced fertiliser and water usage.

Ransih Kalan: A Multifaceted Model of Rural Development

The Minister described Ransih Kalan as a “school of innovation,” highlighting several transformative initiatives under the leadership of village Sarpanch Preet Inderpal Singh Mintu, including:

Rainwater harvesting systems

Plastic waste management initiatives

Underground drainage eliminating dengue and malaria risks

Recycling leftover bottled water

Development of local lakes and parks

A village library promoting education

A strong anti-drug campaign

Shri Chouhan commended the sarpanch for his exemplary leadership, which has turned the village into a model for rural development and environmental sustainability.

A National Call: “Adopt Punjab’s Stubble Management Model”

From the land of Ransih Kalan, Shri Chouhan urged farmers across India to adopt similar practices. He said sustainable stubble management can:

Reduce air pollution across northern India

Improve soil fertility nationally

Cut expenses for farmers

Boost long-term agriculture productivity

Five-Year Agricultural Transformation Plan Underway

The Union Minister announced that he plans to meet select farmer groups and brainstorm ideas for a five-year national agricultural transformation plan. A major consultation is scheduled for December 22–23, aimed at shaping future agricultural policies and strengthening rural development initiatives aligned with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision.

Mechanisation for Small Farmers: Custom Hiring Centres to Expand

Recognising that many small farmers cannot afford machinery individually, Shri Chouhan has directed ICAR Director General Dr. M. L. Jat to develop a national plan to expand Custom Hiring Centres (CHCs). These centres will provide:

Access to machinery on rent

Shared mechanisation support

Reduced capital burden on small farmers

This system, he said, will ensure even the smallest farmer can benefit from advanced agricultural technologies.

Boosting Pulse Production Under “Self-Reliance in Pulses Mission”

Shri Chouhan highlighted the government’s strong push to increase pulse output. He announced:

Subsidies for setting up dal mills in pulse-growing districts

Continued MSP procurement of wheat, paddy, and all pulses, including lentils, pigeon pea, black gram, and chickpea

“Farmers will receive full value for each grain produced,” he reassured.

Punjab: A Land of Agricultural Wisdom

Shri Chouhan concluded by expressing admiration for Punjab’s historic contribution to India’s agricultural progress.

“Punjab is like a centre of knowledge. One feels like coming here again and again to learn. This land has taught the country so much,” he said, reaffirming that under the Prime Minister’s leadership, the government remains committed to Punjab’s development.