Viral Video Leads to Arrest in Jammu School Bus Assault

A viral video showing three individuals assaulting a school bus driver near Jammu led to their arrest. The incident occured after the bus allegedly grazed the attackers' vehicle, causing public outcry. Police arrested Sachin Kumar, Sohan Lal, and Vishal Verma, and are investigating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-11-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 22:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded on the outskirts of Jammu city when a viral video depicted a group assaulting a school bus driver, leading to swift police action.

The video showcased three individuals blocking the school bus with their car, forcibly removing the driver, and engaging in an assault over an alleged vehicle graze.

Following public outrage on social media, police swiftly apprehended Sachin Kumar, Sohan Lal, and Vishal Verma. The suspects were charged under Sections 126(2) and 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with further investigations underway.

