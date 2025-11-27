Gorakhpur–Pilibhit Express Extended to Bareilly, Boosting Terai Connectivity

In a significant move aimed at strengthening transport links across Uttar Pradesh’s Terai region, Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with Union Minister of State for Electronics & IT and Commerce & Industry Shri Jitin Prasada, flagged off the extension of the Gorakhpur–Pilibhit Express up to Izzatnagar (Bareilly). The ceremony was conducted via video conferencing from Rail Bhawan, New Delhi, fulfilling a long-standing request from residents of the region.

The train, which originally ran between Lakhimpur and Gorakhpur before being extended to Pilibhit a few months ago, will now link Bareilly, marking a major advancement in the region’s rail connectivity.

A Long-Awaited Boost for Terai Region

The extension of the service to Bareilly is expected to deliver a wide range of social and economic benefits for the Terai belt. The region—known for its agricultural strength, forest resources, and tourism potential—has long been awaiting seamless railway access to major cities and markets.

With the new extension, local communities will gain:

Improved access to markets for agricultural produce, forest goods, and dairy products

Greater mobility for students, farmers, and daily commuters

Enhanced tourism potential, especially for wildlife tourism and heritage sites

New employment opportunities in services, small industries, and logistics

Faster socio-economic integration with the rest of Uttar Pradesh

The initiative highlights the government’s commitment to ensuring that remote and semi-urban regions receive reliable and sustainable public transport infrastructure.

Record Railway Development in Uttar Pradesh Since 2014

Speaking at the event, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the remarkable transformation of Uttar Pradesh’s railway network over the last decade. He shared impressive milestones achieved since 2014:

Historic Infrastructure Expansion

5,272 km of new railway tracks built—exceeding the size of Switzerland’s entire railway network

100% electrification of the state’s railway routes

Construction of 1,660 flyovers and road underbridges to improve safety and ease traffic flow

Enhanced Passenger Amenities

154 lifts and 156 escalators installed at major stations

Free Wi-Fi accessible at 771 stations, improving digital connectivity

Uttar Pradesh currently operates 34 Vande Bharat Express services and 26 Amrit Bharat Express services, significantly elevating travel comfort and speed

Completion of Long-Pending Projects

The Minister highlighted the successful completion of 48 major railway projects over the last 11 years, many of which had been stalled for decades. Key projects include:

Lucknow–Pilibhit gauge conversion

Pilibhit–Shahjahanpur gauge conversion

Bareilly–Tanakpur gauge conversion

These projects now ensure better connectivity across the state’s western and northern districts.

Massive Investment Surge in UP's Rail Sector

Shri Vaishnaw underscored that the central government has substantially increased railway investment in Uttar Pradesh. The budget allocation, which stood at ₹1,109 crore before 2014, has now risen 18 times to ₹19,858 crore, enabling large-scale modernization across the state.

Amrit Bharat Station Redevelopment: 157 Stations in Transformation

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 157 stations in Uttar Pradesh are being redeveloped into modern, passenger-friendly hubs. Of these:

48 stations are located in West and North Uttar Pradesh

10 stations have already been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Work at remaining stations is progressing at a rapid pace

Stations being upgraded include: Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shamli, Bulandshahr, Garhmukteshwar, Ghaziabad, Meerut City, Modinagar, Ramghat, Bijnor, Dhampur, Moradabad, Najibabad, Pilibhit, Bareilly, and more.

These redevelopments aim to provide world-class passenger amenities, improved circulation areas, modern architecture, better sanitation, and enhanced safety.

Minister Jitin Prasada: A Major Relief for Students, Farmers, Tourists

Union Minister of State Shri Jitin Prasada expressed gratitude to Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw for prioritizing the Pilibhit region. He said the train extension will particularly benefit:

Students traveling to educational hubs

Farmers carrying produce to nearby mandis

Tourists visiting wildlife sanctuaries, forests, and heritage sites in the Terai zone

He added that the government is determined to ensure equitable development across Uttar Pradesh.

Support from Local Representatives

Several elected representatives, including:

Shri Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar, Member of Parliament (Bareilly)

Dr. Sudhir Gupta, Member of Legislative Council

Shri Baburam, MLA (Puranpur)

expressed heartfelt gratitude to Shri Vaishnaw and conveyed the happiness of residents who had long awaited this extension.

Strengthening Uttar Pradesh’s Future with Reliable Rail Connectivity

With the Gorakhpur–Pilibhit Express now extended to Izzatnagar (Bareilly), Indian Railways has further cemented its commitment to:

Enhancing passenger convenience

Expanding transport options

Supporting regional economies

Promoting tourism and employment

Offering eco-friendly and dependable rail services

The extension represents another milestone in the ongoing effort to elevate Uttar Pradesh’s railway infrastructure to modern global standards.