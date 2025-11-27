Swift Action by Haryana STF Thwarts Deadly Gang Attack in Karnal

The Haryana Police's Special Task Force (STF) successfully thwarted a significant criminal act planned by a notorious gang by arresting one of its key members, Amar Singh, known as Muchh. The operation was conducted on the Karnal-Indri road, following precise intelligence inputs.

Amar Singh, part of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Rana/Nauni Rana gang, was apprehended on November 25, carrying a foreign-made Glock pistol with live ammunition. During interrogation, Singh confessed to possessing explosive materials intended for a major attack, which were subsequently recovered from a hidden location.

The STF's rapid response prevented potential loss of life and property. A cache of explosives, including hand grenades and an IED, was safely disposed of by the Bomb Disposal Squad. The investigation exposed Singh's involvement in multiple severe criminal activities, spanning murder, kidnapping, and armed robbery across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab.

