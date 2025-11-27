Left Menu

Swift Action by Haryana STF Thwarts Deadly Gang Attack in Karnal

The Haryana Police's Special Task Force arrested gangster Amar Singh, a key member of a notorious gang, averting a major attack in Karnal. Police recovered weapons and explosives, neutralizing a planned violent act. The action also highlighted Amar Singh's involvement in serious crimes across multiple states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-11-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 23:33 IST
Swift Action by Haryana STF Thwarts Deadly Gang Attack in Karnal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Police's Special Task Force (STF) successfully thwarted a significant criminal act planned by a notorious gang by arresting one of its key members, Amar Singh, known as Muchh. The operation was conducted on the Karnal-Indri road, following precise intelligence inputs.

Amar Singh, part of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Rana/Nauni Rana gang, was apprehended on November 25, carrying a foreign-made Glock pistol with live ammunition. During interrogation, Singh confessed to possessing explosive materials intended for a major attack, which were subsequently recovered from a hidden location.

The STF's rapid response prevented potential loss of life and property. A cache of explosives, including hand grenades and an IED, was safely disposed of by the Bomb Disposal Squad. The investigation exposed Singh's involvement in multiple severe criminal activities, spanning murder, kidnapping, and armed robbery across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Arises Over Vetting Failures of Afghan Shooter

Controversy Arises Over Vetting Failures of Afghan Shooter

 Global
2
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Gamble: A New Chapter Unfolds

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Gamble: A New Chapter Unfolds

 Global
3
Anchorage Area Shaken by 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake

Anchorage Area Shaken by 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake

 Global
4
Inferno in Tai Po: Tragedy Strikes Hong Kong

Inferno in Tai Po: Tragedy Strikes Hong Kong

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025