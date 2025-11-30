Left Menu

VPN Crackdown in Poonch: Navigating Unlawful Waters

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch have ordered a two-month suspension of VPN services to prevent their misuse for unlawful activities. This follows similar actions in the Rajouri district. The decision is in response to suspicious usage and potential threats due to encrypted data transmission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-11-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 19:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district have imposed a two-month suspension on all VPN services, citing their potential for misuse in illegal activities. This measure mirrors recent actions in the neighboring Rajouri district.

The District Magistrate, Ashok Kumar Sharma, issued the suspension under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), effective immediately. According to the order, there has been a surge in VPN usage by suspicious internet users, raising alarm over cybersecurity threats.

The order outlines concerns that VPN technology can encrypt data, mask IP addresses, and circumvent website blocks, making information susceptible to cyber attacks. The district magistrate has mandated strict enforcement through the SSP, cautioning that violators will face penalties under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

(With inputs from agencies.)

