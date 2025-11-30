Strategic ITBP Presence: Combating Naxalism in Chhattisgarh

As the March 2026 deadline to eliminate Naxalism in India approaches, security forces are executing a comprehensive plan in Chhattisgarh's remote Abujhmad region. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has established a strategic base to curb Maoist activities.

The 44th battalion of the central paramilitary inaugurated an operations base in Lanka village, located approximately 140 kilometers from Narayanpur district headquarters, on November 28. This base, positioned within the Abujhmad forests of the Bastar region, is strategically significant, lying only three kilometers from the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border.

Abujhmad, a dense forest area spanning about 4,000 square kilometers, has long been a Maoist haven. The region's inhospitable terrain is home to around 35,000 people in 237 villages. The establishment of security bases aims to introduce government services, paving the way for development projects to flourish.

(With inputs from agencies.)