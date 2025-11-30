Left Menu

Strategic ITBP Presence: Combating Naxalism in Chhattisgarh

Security forces are intensifying efforts to combat Naxalism in Abujhmad, Chhattisgarh. The ITBP has established a strategic base to limit Maoist movements, facilitating safety and development. This action aligns with India's goal to end Naxalism by March 2026, with multiple camps enhancing security and promoting infrastructure projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 19:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

As the March 2026 deadline to eliminate Naxalism in India approaches, security forces are executing a comprehensive plan in Chhattisgarh's remote Abujhmad region. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has established a strategic base to curb Maoist activities.

The 44th battalion of the central paramilitary inaugurated an operations base in Lanka village, located approximately 140 kilometers from Narayanpur district headquarters, on November 28. This base, positioned within the Abujhmad forests of the Bastar region, is strategically significant, lying only three kilometers from the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border.

Abujhmad, a dense forest area spanning about 4,000 square kilometers, has long been a Maoist haven. The region's inhospitable terrain is home to around 35,000 people in 237 villages. The establishment of security bases aims to introduce government services, paving the way for development projects to flourish.

(With inputs from agencies.)

