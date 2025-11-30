Mass Movement to Protect India's Constitution Gains Momentum

In a commitment to safeguarding India's Constitution, members of the Confederation of Dalit, OBC, Minorities, and Adivasi Organisations (DOMA Parisangh) gathered at Ambedkar Bhawan. The assembly took place in front of Ambedkar's statue, with participants donning masks bearing his likeness.

The gathering was initially slated for Ramlila Maidan but was moved due to a BJP leader's complaint that led to the police denying the necessary NOC. Consequently, the DOMA Parisangh adjusted their plans, and thousands attended the revised venue.

Chairman Udit Raj highlighted that defending the Constitution and democracy transcends political capabilities alone. He called for a mass movement, asserting that constitutional institutions have weakened and cannot be protected solely by a select few.

(With inputs from agencies.)