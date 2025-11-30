Left Menu

Mass Movement to Protect India's Constitution Gains Momentum

Members of the DOMA Parisangh convened at Ambedkar Bhawan to pledge their commitment to preserving India's Constitution. Originally planned for Ramlila Maidan, the event was relocated due to police restrictions. DOMA Parisangh chairman Udit Raj emphasized the need for a mass movement to defend democratic values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 20:22 IST
Mass Movement to Protect India's Constitution Gains Momentum
  • Country:
  • India

In a commitment to safeguarding India's Constitution, members of the Confederation of Dalit, OBC, Minorities, and Adivasi Organisations (DOMA Parisangh) gathered at Ambedkar Bhawan. The assembly took place in front of Ambedkar's statue, with participants donning masks bearing his likeness.

The gathering was initially slated for Ramlila Maidan but was moved due to a BJP leader's complaint that led to the police denying the necessary NOC. Consequently, the DOMA Parisangh adjusted their plans, and thousands attended the revised venue.

Chairman Udit Raj highlighted that defending the Constitution and democracy transcends political capabilities alone. He called for a mass movement, asserting that constitutional institutions have weakened and cannot be protected solely by a select few.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's Legal Battle Over Indian Antitrust Penalty Law

Apple's Legal Battle Over Indian Antitrust Penalty Law

 Global
2
Political Rift in Sindhudurg: Rane vs. Rane Saga

Political Rift in Sindhudurg: Rane vs. Rane Saga

 India
3
India's Budget Boost: Extra Billions for Defence and Subsidies

India's Budget Boost: Extra Billions for Defence and Subsidies

 Global
4
Uday Kotak Urges Indian Youth to Fuel Growth with Passion

Uday Kotak Urges Indian Youth to Fuel Growth with Passion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025