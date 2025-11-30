Tragedy Strikes: Indian Student Fatally Stabbed in UK

An Indian student named Vijay Kumar Sheoran was tragically stabbed in Worcester, central England, earlier this week. The 30-year-old succumbed to his injuries later in the hospital, as West Mercia Police launched an investigation into the brutal street attack.

Authorities have arrested five individuals who are currently out on bail while inquiries continue. Chief Inspector Lee Holehouse of West Mercia Police has called for any information that could aid in the investigation, urging the community not to be alarmed by the police presence.

In light of the incident, Charkhi Dadri MLA Sunil Satpal Sangwan expressed his condolences and called for the Indian government to assist in repatriating Sheoran's remains. He requested a thorough investigation to ensure justice for the heinous act.

(With inputs from agencies.)