Tragedy Strikes Crans-Montana: Ski Resort Fire Claims 40 Lives

A tragic fire at a bar in Crans-Montana resort during a New Year's celebration has resulted in 40 fatalities and 115 injuries. The incident turned a scene of revelry into one of Switzerland's deadliest disasters.

Witnesses recount a frantic scramble for survival as flames swept through the club, with people smashing windows to escape. The regional hospital faced overwhelming numbers of casualties, filling the intensive care unit quickly.

Authorities have ruled out an attack as the cause. The fire triggered a flashover, causing severe burns and smoke inhalation injuries. Identification of victims and notification of families are in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)