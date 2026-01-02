Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Crans-Montana: Ski Resort Fire Claims 40 Lives

A devastating fire at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana left 40 people dead and 115 injured during a New Year's celebration. Survivors describe a frantic escape from the crowded basement nightclub. Swiss officials have ruled out a possible attack, while investigations into the cause continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Crans-Montana | Updated: 02-01-2026 13:06 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 13:06 IST
Tragedy Strikes Crans-Montana: Ski Resort Fire Claims 40 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic fire at a bar in Crans-Montana resort during a New Year's celebration has resulted in 40 fatalities and 115 injuries. The incident turned a scene of revelry into one of Switzerland's deadliest disasters.

Witnesses recount a frantic scramble for survival as flames swept through the club, with people smashing windows to escape. The regional hospital faced overwhelming numbers of casualties, filling the intensive care unit quickly.

Authorities have ruled out an attack as the cause. The fire triggered a flashover, causing severe burns and smoke inhalation injuries. Identification of victims and notification of families are in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neeraj Chopra and Sachin Yadav: Rising Stars in Indian Javelin

Neeraj Chopra and Sachin Yadav: Rising Stars in Indian Javelin

 India
2
NAPA Criticizes Punjab's Costly Legislative Inaction

NAPA Criticizes Punjab's Costly Legislative Inaction

 India
3
Tensions Erupt in Ballari: Clash over Controversial Banners Turns Deadly

Tensions Erupt in Ballari: Clash over Controversial Banners Turns Deadly

 India
4
Power Struggle in Yemen: Hadramout's Governor Takes Charge as Tensions Rise

Power Struggle in Yemen: Hadramout's Governor Takes Charge as Tensions Rise

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026