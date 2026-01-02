Tragedy Strikes Crans-Montana: Ski Resort Fire Claims 40 Lives
A devastating fire at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana left 40 people dead and 115 injured during a New Year's celebration. Survivors describe a frantic escape from the crowded basement nightclub. Swiss officials have ruled out a possible attack, while investigations into the cause continue.
A tragic fire at a bar in Crans-Montana resort during a New Year's celebration has resulted in 40 fatalities and 115 injuries. The incident turned a scene of revelry into one of Switzerland's deadliest disasters.
Witnesses recount a frantic scramble for survival as flames swept through the club, with people smashing windows to escape. The regional hospital faced overwhelming numbers of casualties, filling the intensive care unit quickly.
Authorities have ruled out an attack as the cause. The fire triggered a flashover, causing severe burns and smoke inhalation injuries. Identification of victims and notification of families are in progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Heartbreak in Crans-Montana: Swiss Fire Tragedy Unites Nations in Grief
Inferno at Le Constellation: Tragic Blaze Claims Lives in Swiss Ski Resort
Mayawati Blasts Indore Water Tragedy, Demands Government Accountability
Water Woes in Indore: Tragedy Strikes India's Cleanest City
Tragedy Strikes Swiss Ski Resort: Global Leaders Respond