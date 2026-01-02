Left Menu

Congress Grapples with Setbacks and Hopes for Revival in Key Elections

The Congress faced challenges in 2025, including poor performances in Bihar and Delhi elections, and factionalism in Karnataka. However, local successes in Kerala offered hope. Calls for organizational revamps, inspired by the BJP, aim to strengthen grassroots. As elections approach in 2026, Congress strives to reverse its electoral fortunes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 13:05 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 13:05 IST
Congress Grapples with Setbacks and Hopes for Revival in Key Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian National Congress endured a challenging year in 2025, marked by dismal performances in crucial state elections in Bihar and Delhi, and internal battles in Karnataka, one of its last strongholds.

Despite these setbacks, a glimmer of hope emerged from promising results in Kerala's local body elections, sparking optimism for revival in 2026. Top leaders, including K C Venugopal, see signs of resurgence in the upcoming state elections.

Facing strong opponents in various states, the Congress is also grappling with demands for organizational reform, drawing inspiration from the BJP's disciplined approach. The party's future hinges on its ability to manage internal ambitions and fortify grassroots presence.

TRENDING

1
Orsted Challenges U.S. Government's Suspension of $5 Billion Offshore Wind Project

Orsted Challenges U.S. Government's Suspension of $5 Billion Offshore Wind P...

 Global
2
Drama Unfolds: BJP Candidate Locked In To Prevent Withdrawal

Drama Unfolds: BJP Candidate Locked In To Prevent Withdrawal

 India
3
Leadership Transition at CG Power: Dhananjay Bapat Takes Charge

Leadership Transition at CG Power: Dhananjay Bapat Takes Charge

 India
4
Hong Kong Stocks Surge on AI Optimism

Hong Kong Stocks Surge on AI Optimism

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026