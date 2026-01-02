Congress Grapples with Setbacks and Hopes for Revival in Key Elections
The Congress faced challenges in 2025, including poor performances in Bihar and Delhi elections, and factionalism in Karnataka. However, local successes in Kerala offered hope. Calls for organizational revamps, inspired by the BJP, aim to strengthen grassroots. As elections approach in 2026, Congress strives to reverse its electoral fortunes.
The Indian National Congress endured a challenging year in 2025, marked by dismal performances in crucial state elections in Bihar and Delhi, and internal battles in Karnataka, one of its last strongholds.
Despite these setbacks, a glimmer of hope emerged from promising results in Kerala's local body elections, sparking optimism for revival in 2026. Top leaders, including K C Venugopal, see signs of resurgence in the upcoming state elections.
Facing strong opponents in various states, the Congress is also grappling with demands for organizational reform, drawing inspiration from the BJP's disciplined approach. The party's future hinges on its ability to manage internal ambitions and fortify grassroots presence.
