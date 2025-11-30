Tragic Loss: Haryana Family Seeks Government Help to Repatriate Brother’s Body from UK

A grieving family in Haryana is calling for government intervention to bring back the body of Vijay Kumar Sheoran, a 30-year-old student murdered in the UK. The young man, hailing from Jagrambass, had moved to the UK earlier this year for higher studies at the University of West England, Bristol.

Ravi Kumar, Vijay's elder brother, has reached out to the Ministry of External Affairs in India, highlighting the enormous challenges his family faces in handling international legal and procedural complexities. Local MLA Sunil Sangwan has also communicated with Minister Dr. S Jaishankar to expedite assistance in the matter.

The tragic incident occurred on November 25 in Worcester, where Vijay was attacked on Barbourne Road. He succumbed to his injuries despite being rushed to the hospital. West Mercia Police are investigating the murder, having arrested five suspects, who are currently out on bail.

