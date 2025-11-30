Tensions Soar: U.S.-Venezuela Military Standoff

In a significant escalation, U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Saturday that the airspace over Venezuela should be 'closed in its entirety.' This statement comes as Washington heightens pressure on President Nicolas Maduro's regime. Discussion of potential land action in Venezuela follows alleged U.S. naval strikes on drug boats.

Venezuela's military, weakened by low wages and outdated equipment, faces challenges as U.S. forces loom. While Maduro maintains loyalty within the military by appointing officers to government roles, sources reveal that desertions could rise amid a U.S. attack. Rank-and-file soldiers earn meager salaries, far below the cost of living.

Strategies for Venezuelan defense include guerrilla tactics involving militia and intelligence services. The government considers 'prolonged resistance' with acts of sabotage and disorder to repel an assault. Meanwhile, accusations of drug trafficking ties cast further shadows over Maduro's regime, as the U.S. eyes Venezuela's oil reserves.

(With inputs from agencies.)