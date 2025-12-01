U.S. Military Dismantles ISIS Arsenal in Southern Syria

The U.S. military has successfully dismantled 15 Islamic State weapons caches in southern Syria, as confirmed by U.S. Central Command. The operation, executed in collaboration with Syrian forces, spanned several days from November 24 to November 27 and involved strategic airstrikes and ground detonations across the Rif Damashq province.

According to CENTCOM, this concerted effort led to the destruction of over 130 mortars and rockets, a cache of assault rifles, machine guns, anti-tank mines, and materials used for constructing improvised explosive devices. The operation emphasizes the U.S. commitment to cement the strides made against ISIS, a group previously dominant in regions of Syria and Iraq.

Admiral Brad Cooper highlighted the significance of this mission in maintaining the momentum against ISIS resurgence. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, aiming to discuss lifting economic sanctions. The U.S. Treasury announced a temporary extension on some sanctions, awaiting further congressional action.

