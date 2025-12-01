Left Menu

U.S. Military Dismantles ISIS Arsenal in Southern Syria

The U.S. military recently obliterated 15 Islamic State weapons caches in Syria's Rif Damashq province through coordinated airstrikes and ground detonations. The operation, led by U.S. Central Command alongside Syrian forces, neutralized over 130 mortars, rockets, and various weaponry, ensuring long-term gains against ISIS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2025 01:25 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 01:25 IST
U.S. Military Dismantles ISIS Arsenal in Southern Syria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. military has successfully dismantled 15 Islamic State weapons caches in southern Syria, as confirmed by U.S. Central Command. The operation, executed in collaboration with Syrian forces, spanned several days from November 24 to November 27 and involved strategic airstrikes and ground detonations across the Rif Damashq province.

According to CENTCOM, this concerted effort led to the destruction of over 130 mortars and rockets, a cache of assault rifles, machine guns, anti-tank mines, and materials used for constructing improvised explosive devices. The operation emphasizes the U.S. commitment to cement the strides made against ISIS, a group previously dominant in regions of Syria and Iraq.

Admiral Brad Cooper highlighted the significance of this mission in maintaining the momentum against ISIS resurgence. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, aiming to discuss lifting economic sanctions. The U.S. Treasury announced a temporary extension on some sanctions, awaiting further congressional action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Govt seeks Lok Sabha nod for net additional spending of Rs 41,455 crore in current fiscal.

Govt seeks Lok Sabha nod for net additional spending of Rs 41,455 crore in c...

 India
2
Controversy Surrounds Corruption Verdict: Bangladesh & UK Political Dynamics

Controversy Surrounds Corruption Verdict: Bangladesh & UK Political Dynamics

 Global
3
Punjab Police Busts Pakistan-Linked Arms Smuggling Ring

Punjab Police Busts Pakistan-Linked Arms Smuggling Ring

 India
4
Sri Lanka's Cyclone Ditwah: Unprecedented Rescue Efforts and Challenges

Sri Lanka's Cyclone Ditwah: Unprecedented Rescue Efforts and Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025