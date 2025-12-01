Trump's Clemency for Convicted Investment Manager Sparks Controversy

In a controversial move, US President Donald Trump has commuted the prison sentence of David Gentile, who was convicted of defrauding investors. Gentile, the former CEO and co-founder of GPB Capital, had just begun his seven-year sentence.

Gentile's conviction stemmed from defrauding over 10,000 investors by misrepresenting the performance of private equity funds. Despite the conviction, the White House argues that early disclosures to investors undercut claims of GPB Capital's alleged Ponzi scheme.

Civil cases continue to address investor repayments, but the criminal case grants no restitution. Trump's clemency adds another chapter to his series of interventions in white-collar criminal cases.

