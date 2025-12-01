Family Tragedy: Lawyer Turned Suspect in Coastal District

A shockingly violent incident has rocked a coastal district, where a 30-year-old lawyer, identified as Advocate Navajith, is suspected of having brutally murdered his father and severely injured his mother.

The alleged attack occurred Sunday evening at the family's residence in Kalarickal. The father, Natarajan, 62, succumbed to his injuries, while his wife Sindhu remains in critical condition at a private hospital.

Authorities have taken Navajith into custody amid suspicions of his incoherence and potential drug use. An investigation is underway, with officers also examining familial discord as a possible catalyst for the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)