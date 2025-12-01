Left Menu

Former PM Sheikh Hasina Sentenced in Land Scam Case

A Bangladeshi court sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to five years in prison for involvement in a land scam. Her sister and niece also faced jail terms in the case. The Anti-Corruption Commission charged several individuals over illegal plot allocations in the Purbachal New Town project.

Sheikh Hasina
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

A Bangladeshi court on Monday convicted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of a land scam, handing her a five-year prison sentence.

The Special Judge's Court-4 in Dhaka, presided by Judge Md Rabiul Alam, also sentenced Hasina's sister Sheikh Rehana to seven years and niece Tulip Siddiq to two years, according to The Daily Star.

The case stems from accusations filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission, asserting that Hasina unlawfully obtained plots in Purbachal New Town, implicating her and several relatives in the alleged scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

