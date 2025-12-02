Left Menu

Russia's Putin: Capture of Pokrovsk will enable military to advance further

Russian forces are advancing on practically all directions." Ukraine, Putin was quoted as saying, was unable to react to the advances of the Russian military and he singled out successes recorded further south in Zaporizhzhia region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the capture of the key Ukrainian town of Pokrovsk would enable the military to proceed with its tasks in its offensive operations in Ukraine, according to Russian news agencies. "This is an important direction. We all understand just how important. It will ensure solutions going forward to the tasks we initially set at the beginning of the special military operation," Putin was quoted as saying during a visit on Sunday to a command post.

Russia refers to its more than 3-1/2-year-old invasion of Ukraine as a special military operation. "Russia's armed forces are confidently holding the initiative and continue to carry out the operation's tasks. Russian forces are advancing on practically all directions."

Ukraine, Putin was quoted as saying, was unable to react to the advances of the Russian military and he singled out successes recorded further south in Zaporizhzhia region. In his remarks, Putin also described heavy losses that he said had been sustained by Ukrainian forces in the fighting as "the tragedy of the Ukrainian people".

