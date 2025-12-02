Left Menu

Sudan's RSF paramilitary says it took control of Babanusa in West Kordofan

The RSF responded by saying it had accepted the plan, but soon after attacked army territory with a barrage of drone strikes. The RSF's assault on Babanusa builds on the group's momentum after it took al-Fasher, the army's last holdout in Darfur, in October.

Sudan's RSF paramilitary says it took control of Babanusa in West Kordofan
Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said on Monday that it seized full control of Babanusa, a transport junction in the country's oil-producing South. In a statement, the RSF said its "liberation" of Babanusa in West Kordofan state — the latest frontline in the war in Sudan — came as it repelled "a surprise attack" by the Sudanese army in what it called "a clear violation of the humanitarian truce."

On November 19, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would intervene to stop the conflict, which broke out in April 2023. The United States, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Saudi Arabia - known as the Quad - earlier in November proposed a plan for a three-month truce followed by peace talks. The RSF responded by saying it had accepted the plan, but soon after attacked army territory with a barrage of drone strikes.

The RSF's assault on Babanusa builds on the group's momentum after it took al-Fasher, the army's last holdout in Darfur, in October.

