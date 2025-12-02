New Disability Strategy Unveiled to Improve Inclusion, Accessibility, and Rights Over Next Five Years

Minister for Disability Issues Louise Upston has announced a new national disability strategy designed to remove barriers and improve the lives of disabled New Zealanders through measurable, action-driven change.

The New Zealand Disability Strategy 2026–2030, released today, outlines a refreshed vision, updated guiding principles, and clear action areas across education, health, housing, employment, and the justice system.

Upston says the new framework is intended to shift the system toward accountability and meaningful outcomes.

“This strategy shows what the Government will do over the next five years through meaningful, measurable actions to improve the lives of disabled people,” she said. “While progress has been made, disabled New Zealanders still face daily barriers to full participation in society.”

This is the country’s third disability strategy since the first was launched in 2001. Unlike previous versions, the newly released strategy focuses heavily on implementation, transparency, and cross-agency coordination. Annual reporting to Parliament will ensure progress remains visible and measurable.

Key Action Areas

Employment

The strategy commits to improving workforce participation and career progression for disabled people. Initiatives include:

Providing employers with guidance, training, and accessible recruitment tools

Expanding inclusive workplace standards

Increasing government employment of disabled people to set an example for the private sector

Health

Improving access and delivery of health services is a key priority. Planned actions include:

Reducing barriers to disability-informed care

Promoting supported decision-making

Expanding accessibility tools and digital health options

Increasing disability awareness training for frontline health workers

Housing

The Government will set clear, standardised definitions for accessible housing and consult widely with the disability sector. The social housing system will also be reviewed to ensure homes are safe, accessible, and meet long-term needs.

Justice

Actions seek to prevent disabled people—particularly youth—from entering the justice system unnecessarily. Plans include:

Early-intervention support

A framework to protect disabled people in long-term detention or residential care

Better training and guidance for police and courts

Education

Early identification of learning needs and reducing wait times for specialist support are major focuses. Work will explore:

Earlier assessment pathways

More learning support specialists

Improved collaboration with families and schools

Alignment With International Human Rights Commitments

The strategy is also closely tied to New Zealand’s obligations under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. Out of 63 recommendations made by the UN Committee in 2022:

46 are already being actioned or will be delivered through this strategy

14 more will be progressed through the strategy refresh

2 are being advanced separately

Upston says the strategy is one part of a wider effort to improve equity and accessibility.

“I look forward to seeing improvements in the lives of disabled people, their families, and whānau as the strategy is implemented.”

The Ministry of Disabled People – Whaikaha will lead implementation and ongoing evaluation, with the first public progress report expected next year.