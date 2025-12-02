Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's former associate shot dead in Chandigarh

A former close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was shot dead by unidentified assailants near Timber Market in Sector-26 here on Monday night in a suspected inter-gang rivalry incident, police said.

The deceased Inderpreet Singh alias Parry had multiple criminal cases registered against him in Chandigarh and Punjab, including attempt to murder, and it was believed he had shifted his loyalties towards Goldy Brar, who had also parted ways with the Bishnoi group.

On Tuesday, a purported voice message of foreign-based gangster Goldy Brar surfaced on social media, accusing Bishnoi of getting Parry killed.

According to officials, Parry was first shot by a man with whom he left a private club in an SUV on Monday evening, followed by an assailant who was in another vehicle that had been trailing the SUV.

Parry (35) was rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), where doctors declared him dead.

Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur said that an FIR has been registered and an investigation in the case is underway. ''The names of some suspects have been identified and we are working on them,'' she said without divulging any further details about them.

The vehicle used by the assailants in the crime has been recovered, said the SSP in a reply to a question from reporters here.

After the murder, an unverified Facebook post under the name Hari Boxer Arzoo Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the crime, alleging that Parry extorted money from local clubs and planned attacks on their associates.

It claimed that the murder of Parry was a revenge for the death of Lawrence Bishnoi's aide Jora Sidhu alias Sippa in Dubai last month. The police are verifying the authenticity of the post.

Parry left a private club in an SUV on Monday evening. He was also accompanied by another person, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, in the vehicle, preliminary investigation revealed.

Soon after the vehicle moved a short distance, the unidentified companion opened fire at Parry. About five empty shells were found inside the SUV, the officials Moments later, another vehicle that had been trailing the SUV stopped nearby. An assailant stepped out and fired again at Parry to ensure he was dead, before fleeing in the same vehicle, they said.

The police said more than 10 shots were fired in the attack.

Meanwhile, an unverified purported audio message of Goldy Brar, who was also once part of the Bishnoi gang, went viral on social media.

Brar could be heard saying that he released an audio message in the wake of the murder of Parry. He claimed Bishnoi called Parry up personally on his phone and congratulated him on his recent marriage. Bishnoi said he wanted to discuss some family matters and that it was not safe on the phone, Brar could be heard saying.

He asked him to a certain place where Parry should speak through his phone, Brar claimed. Bishnoi called Parry himself and got him killed, Brar is heard in the voice message.

Recalling the past association between Parry and Bishnoi, Brar could be heard saying that Parry's parents kept Bishnoi in their house like a son. Brar is heard telling Bishnoi that Parry considered him like a brother.

Referring to the killing of Bishnoi's aide Jora Sidhu alias Sippa in Dubai last month, Brar is heard saying Sippa was killed for being a police informer and never shared extortion money collected in the name of gang.

Brar is heard saying Parry never went against Bishnoi, adding that Parry had no role in the death of Sippa.

Parry was once an associate of the Bishnoi gang, but he was believed to have shifted his loyalties towards Goldy Brar.

A resident of Chandigarh Sector 33, Parry had multiple criminal cases registered against him in the Union territory and Punjab, including attempt to murder, extortion, assault, rioting and offences under the Arms Act.

His association with Bishnoi dates back to their student years at DAV College. The two entered student politics through the Students Organisation of Panjab University in 2010 and were once jailed together.

Parry had a long record of clashes with the police. In 2011, Bishnoi, Parry and others allegedly forced their way into a house in Sector 40 and assaulted a man. In March 2022, he was arrested, and a pistol was recovered, which later led to the seizure of a Glock pistol during questioning.

