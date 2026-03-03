Left Menu

The Great Library Adventure: Banyan Preschool's Annual Celebration Unveils New Initiative

The Banyan Preschool & Day Care celebrated its Annual Day with a programme themed 'The Great Library Adventure' at Shri Ram Centre, highlighting the importance of reading in early childhood. The event marked the launch of dedicated libraries across centres in Delhi NCR, with creative performances by children aged 2 to 6 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 15:45 IST
The Banyan Preschool & Day Care marked a significant milestone during its Annual Day celebration on February 28, 2026. The event, held at the Shri Ram Centre, featured a heartwarming programme themed 'The Great Library Adventure'.

Highlighted by creative performances by children aged 2-6 years, the event also heralded the launch of dedicated libraries across all Banyan centres in Delhi NCR. Esteemed guests, including Mr. Arvinder Singh Lovely, discussed the vital role of quality day care in the current societal landscape.

The initiative underlines the organisation's commitment to nurturing young minds through a love for reading. Director Swati Jain emphasised introducing libraries as a step towards embedding reading as a joyful, everyday habit for children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

