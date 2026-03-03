The Great Library Adventure: Banyan Preschool's Annual Celebration Unveils New Initiative

The Banyan Preschool & Day Care marked a significant milestone during its Annual Day celebration on February 28, 2026. The event, held at the Shri Ram Centre, featured a heartwarming programme themed 'The Great Library Adventure'.

Highlighted by creative performances by children aged 2-6 years, the event also heralded the launch of dedicated libraries across all Banyan centres in Delhi NCR. Esteemed guests, including Mr. Arvinder Singh Lovely, discussed the vital role of quality day care in the current societal landscape.

The initiative underlines the organisation's commitment to nurturing young minds through a love for reading. Director Swati Jain emphasised introducing libraries as a step towards embedding reading as a joyful, everyday habit for children.

