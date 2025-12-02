Left Menu

Tunisia arrests prominent opposition figure Hammami to enforce 5-year jail term

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 02-12-2025 22:27 IST
Tunisian police on Tuesday arrested prominent opposition figure Ayachi Hammami at his home to enforce five-year prison term on a conviction for conspiracy against state security, his family told Reuters.

An appeals court last week handed jail terms of up to 45 years to dozens of opposition leaders including Hammami, business figures and lawyers on charges of conspiracy to overthrow President Kais Saied, in what critics said was a sign of his increasingly authoritarian rule.

