Ramaphosa Hails Mozambique as Top Partner, Sets Strong Agenda for 4th SA–Moz BNC

President Cyril Ramaphosa used his official dinner remarks in Maputo to highlight Mozambique’s growing importance as South Africa’s leading economic partner in Africa, affirming that the two nations share a deep historical bond and a modern partnership anchored in shared prosperity. His address came on the eve of the Fourth South Africa–Mozambique Bi-National Commission (BNC), a key platform for high-level cooperation.

President Ramaphosa said the relationship—rooted in solidarity during the liberation struggles against colonialism and apartheid—has evolved into one of South Africa’s most strategic economic partnerships. “Today, Mozambique is South Africa’s largest trading partner on the African continent and the fourth in the world. We are committed to growing this partnership in a mutually beneficial manner,” he noted.

Deepening Strategic Cooperation Across Key Sectors

The President’s two-day working visit will focus on strengthening cooperation in:

Energy and regional power security

Infrastructure and transport corridor development

Tourism revival and cross-border mobility

Agriculture, agribusiness and food security collaboration

Mining, minerals and beneficiation partnerships

These sectors, President Ramaphosa said, hold “immense potential for expanded investment” and long-term industrial cooperation.

He arrived in Maputo on Tuesday afternoon at the invitation of President Daniel Chapo, setting the stage for bilateral talks, the official BNC opening, and a series of business-driven engagements designed to elevate economic integration.

Major Energy Project to Boost Regional Growth

A highlight of the visit will be the joint launch of the Integrated Hydrocarbons Infrastructure Facility in Temane, a flagship partnership between Mozambique and Sasol. The project is expected to significantly enhance regional energy security, support industrial manufacturing, and create new opportunities for South African and Mozambican workers and businesses.

“We are also looking forward to attending the Business Forum in Vilankulo, where many South African companies, State-owned enterprises and development finance institutions will participate,” President Ramaphosa said, noting the strong private-sector interest in Mozambique.

A Robust Partnership Under the BNC Framework

Since its establishment in 2015, the Bi-National Commission has become the primary mechanism guiding political, economic, security and social cooperation between the neighbours. To date, over 70 agreements and MoUs have been signed, covering:

Agriculture and food systems

Defence and security cooperation

Border management and migration

Health and labour mobility

Customs and trade facilitation

Investment promotion and infrastructure development

The fourth BNC will review progress made since the 2022 session, identify bottlenecks, and outline new areas for deeper collaboration.

Strong Trade Growth Despite Global Challenges

Trade between the two countries continues to grow steadily. In 2024, Mozambique recorded R119.4 billion in goods and merchandise trade with South Africa—up from R114 billion the previous year. South African exports to Mozambique stood at R19.4 billion, reflecting strong market confidence and expanding supply chains.

“We Are One People” – A Bond of Heritage and Geography

President Ramaphosa reaffirmed that the future of both countries is deeply interconnected. “Ours is a special relationship… South Africans and Mozambicans are bound together by a common heritage, geographic proximity and familial ties. We are one people,” he said, expressing heartfelt gratitude for President Chapo’s hospitality.

High-Level Delegation Signals Breadth of Cooperation

The President is accompanied by a senior ministerial delegation representing nearly every major portfolio—an indication of the wide scope of cooperation under review. The delegation includes:

Ronald Lamola (International Relations & Cooperation)

Angie Motshekga (Defence & Military Veterans)

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni (Minister in the Presidency)

Patricia de Lille (Tourism)

Barbara Creecy (Transport)

Enoch Godongwana (Finance)

Parks Tau (Trade, Industry & Competition)

Nokuzola Tolashe (Social Development)

Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa (Electricity & Energy)

Among others, reflecting a whole-of-government commitment to strengthening ties.

A Packed Programme Ahead

The BNC opening and joint press conference will be held at the State House in Maputo on Wednesday morning. This will be followed by the inauguration of the Sasol-led Temane project and a keynote address at the South Africa–Mozambique Business Forum in Vilankulo.

The two countries are expected to unveil new cooperation initiatives aimed at job creation, regional stability, cross-border development, and deeper economic integration across southern Africa.