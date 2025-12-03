Ukraine says it hit two Russian oil depots
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 03-12-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 19:59 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's military said it struck a Russian oil depot in Tambov region overnight and another one in Oryol region on Tuesday.
It added on the Telegram app that the attacks sparked fires at the sites.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-EU proposes using frozen Russian assets or borrowing to give Ukraine 90 bln euros
Exclusive drone footage shows devastated Ukrainian town almost encircled by Russian
UPDATE 1-Germany deploys Arrow air defence to counter Russian missile threat
UPDATE 3-EU proposes using frozen Russian assets or borrowing to give Ukraine 90 bln euros
EU Commission proposal on frozen Russian assets doesn't assuage Belgium's concerns - official