Ukraine says it hit two Russian oil depots

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 03-12-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 19:59 IST
Ukraine says it hit two Russian oil depots
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's military said it struck a Russian oil depot in Tambov region overnight and another one in Oryol region on Tuesday.

It added on the Telegram app that the attacks sparked fires at the sites.

