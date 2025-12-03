Left Menu

China's foreign minister urges France to support its position on Japan

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 03-12-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 20:48 IST
  • China

Foreign Minister Wang Yi reaffirmed China's position on Tuesday on remarks made by Japan's prime minister regarding Taiwan during talks with his French counterpart in Beijing and called on Paris to "continue to understand and support" that stance.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said last month a hypothetical Chinese attack on democratically ruled Taiwan could trigger a response from Tokyo.

China and France should enhance communication and cooperation, Wang told French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, who was accompanying French President Emmanuel Macron on a three-day state visit to China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

