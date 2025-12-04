NZ to host Antarctic Parliamentarians Assembly, boosting global polar cooperation

New Zealand will host the third Antarctic Parliamentarians Assembly in Wellington next week, marking the first time the global gathering has ever been held in the Southern Hemisphere. Foreign Minister Winston Peters says the event is an important opportunity for international lawmakers to strengthen oversight, awareness, and cooperation on Antarctic issues.

The Assembly, taking place on 8–9 December, brings together parliamentarians and experts from around the world to discuss how to better support the Antarctic Treaty System—the cornerstone agreement that has protected Antarctica for nearly 70 years.

Protecting Antarctica in a Changing Climate and Geopolitical Era

Minister Peters highlighted the crucial role of the Antarctic Treaty in maintaining peace, scientific collaboration, and environmental protection.

“The Treaty has been maintaining peace and promoting scientific collaboration in the Antarctic for close to seven decades, but we know the region is not immune to the impacts of our changing climate or shifts in the geopolitical landscape,” he said.

Antarctica faces mounting challenges, including:

Accelerating sea level rise

Warming oceans affecting ecosystems and global climate patterns

Growing strategic competition and interest in Antarctic resources

Increased international research activity requiring cooperative governance

Peters emphasised that the Treaty provides the framework needed to respond to these pressures, ensuring Antarctica remains a region dedicated to peace, science, and environmental stewardship.

Building a Global Network of Antarctic Advocates

One of the key goals of the Assembly is to create a global network of parliamentarians committed to safeguarding Antarctica. These advocates will work within their own legislatures and communities to strengthen support for conservation, science, and responsible governance.

“We must work together to ensure the long-term protection of the Antarctic as a natural reserve devoted to peace and science,” Peters said. “The Assembly’s aim is to create a network of Antarctic advocates in Parliaments and communities around the world, who will speak up for Antarctica’s continued protection and conservation.”

New Zealand’s Leadership Role

Hosting the Assembly reinforces New Zealand’s longstanding leadership in Antarctic governance. New Zealand is one of the original signatories to the Antarctic Treaty and maintains a strong presence through Scott Base, scientific research, environmental monitoring, and international diplomacy.

National MP Andrew Bayly will chair the two-day Assembly, which is expected to include discussions on climate science, environmental protection, sustainable tourism, geostrategic stability, and the future of Antarctic cooperation.

By hosting this historic gathering, New Zealand aims to elevate global attention on polar issues and strengthen the shared responsibility to preserve one of the world’s most fragile and strategically important regions.