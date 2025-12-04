President Ramaphosa mourns former SARS Commissioner Oupa Magashula, aged 63

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of former South African Revenue Service (SARS) Commissioner Oupa Magashula, who passed away at the age of 63 after a prolonged illness and period of hospitalisation.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, President Ramaphosa reflected on Magashula’s years of public service, leadership and dedication to South Africa’s economic development. Magashula served as SARS Commissioner from July 2009 to July 2013, a period defined by both global and domestic economic pressures.

A Career Rooted in Service and Leadership

Magashula began his career as a trade unionist, advocating for workers’ rights before moving into the corporate sector and later joining the public service. His transition into SARS marked a significant chapter in his life, where he steered the institution through one of the most challenging economic periods in recent history.

Under his leadership, SARS navigated the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis, ensuring South Africa maintained fiscal stability. Magashula oversaw critical revenue administration during the preparations for the 2010 FIFA World Cup, a time that required strong and reliable fiscal management to support national investments and infrastructure development.

A Leader Committed to Economic Growth and Social Impact

President Ramaphosa praised Magashula’s leadership as compassionate, visionary and focused on the needs of vulnerable South Africans. His approach, the President said, combined rigorous tax administration with a deep understanding of how revenue policy affects ordinary citizens and national development.

“Oupa Magashula was an astute, compassionate leader whose mission at SARS was driven by the needs of the most vulnerable South Africans and the requirements for economic growth,” Ramaphosa said.

The President also noted Magashula’s post-SARS contributions, which included serving as chairperson and director of various companies. Through these roles, he continued to foster entrepreneurship, mentor young business leaders, and contribute to economic transformation.

Legacy of Service and Commitment

Colleagues in the public and private sectors have also described Magashula as a leader who combined professionalism with warmth, integrity and a strong sense of duty. His work has been credited with strengthening South Africa’s tax administration and promoting business development long after he left public office.

President Ramaphosa emphasised that Magashula’s impact would be remembered for years to come, noting that his “intellect, varied professional experience and commitment to a better South Africa” shaped every institution he served.

The President concluded his tribute by wishing strength to the Magashula family and honouring the legacy of a leader who dedicated his life to national progress.

“May his soul rest in peace,” he said.