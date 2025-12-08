Rajya Sabha Sparks Debate on Health and Security Cess Allocation

In a heated session of the Rajya Sabha, members demanded answers regarding how the proceeds from the Health Security se National Security Cess will be allocated to states. The 2025 bill plans to impose a cess on pan masala manufacturers to bolster funds for national security and public health.

YSRCP's Golla Baburao raised concerns over the lack of clarity on whether states will receive shares from the cess, given that health is primarily a state responsibility. He criticized the finance minister for not detailing the allocation of funds to either national security or public health.

Amid broader discussions, Ashok Kumar Mittal of AAP highlighted the health crisis in Delhi, drawing attention to loopholes in the bill regarding pollution. Other members voiced concerns about the increased centralization of funds and its impact on state finances, hinting at a growing mistrust between central and state governments.

(With inputs from agencies.)