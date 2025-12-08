Left Menu

STC's Strategic Shift: A New Chapter in Southern Yemen

The Southern Transitional Council (STC), Yemen's leading southern separatist group, now controls the south, including Aden, indicating a significant power transition. The Saudi-backed government has pulled back. 'Promising Future', a military operation by the STC, helped expand its control over southern provinces. Limited resistance was faced by the advancing STC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 21:24 IST
STC's Strategic Shift: A New Chapter in Southern Yemen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant shift of power dynamics in Yemen, the Southern Transitional Council (STC) announced a broadened control over the southern parts of the country, including the vital port city of Aden. This development underscores a major change as the Saudi-backed forces strategically pull back, facing limited resistance.

With historical backing from the United Arab Emirates, the STC initiated a military operation dubbed 'Promising Future' to extend its presence across eight southern governorates. The move aligns with Yemen's long-standing civil conflict, yet it raises questions about the region's future governance and stability.

This maneuver highlights the persistent tensions and fragile alliances as the STC, which desires autonomy for the south, clashes with the internationally recognized government. The broader implications remain speculative amidst mixed reactions from Gulf stakeholders, emphasizing the complex political landscape of Yemen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025