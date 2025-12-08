STC's Strategic Shift: A New Chapter in Southern Yemen
The Southern Transitional Council (STC), Yemen's leading southern separatist group, now controls the south, including Aden, indicating a significant power transition. The Saudi-backed government has pulled back. 'Promising Future', a military operation by the STC, helped expand its control over southern provinces. Limited resistance was faced by the advancing STC.
In a significant shift of power dynamics in Yemen, the Southern Transitional Council (STC) announced a broadened control over the southern parts of the country, including the vital port city of Aden. This development underscores a major change as the Saudi-backed forces strategically pull back, facing limited resistance.
With historical backing from the United Arab Emirates, the STC initiated a military operation dubbed 'Promising Future' to extend its presence across eight southern governorates. The move aligns with Yemen's long-standing civil conflict, yet it raises questions about the region's future governance and stability.
This maneuver highlights the persistent tensions and fragile alliances as the STC, which desires autonomy for the south, clashes with the internationally recognized government. The broader implications remain speculative amidst mixed reactions from Gulf stakeholders, emphasizing the complex political landscape of Yemen.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SSP Chawrasia Shines with Stellar 7-Under at IGPL UAE
Indian Deaf Cricket Team Gears Up for T20 Showdown in UAE
UAE Boosts LNG Exports Amid Global Demand Surge
UAE to Expand LNG Exports Amid Growing Global Demand
Delhi HC asks MEA to facilitate communication between Celina Jaitly, her brother detained in UAE