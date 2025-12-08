STC's Strategic Shift: A New Chapter in Southern Yemen

In a significant shift of power dynamics in Yemen, the Southern Transitional Council (STC) announced a broadened control over the southern parts of the country, including the vital port city of Aden. This development underscores a major change as the Saudi-backed forces strategically pull back, facing limited resistance.

With historical backing from the United Arab Emirates, the STC initiated a military operation dubbed 'Promising Future' to extend its presence across eight southern governorates. The move aligns with Yemen's long-standing civil conflict, yet it raises questions about the region's future governance and stability.

This maneuver highlights the persistent tensions and fragile alliances as the STC, which desires autonomy for the south, clashes with the internationally recognized government. The broader implications remain speculative amidst mixed reactions from Gulf stakeholders, emphasizing the complex political landscape of Yemen.

(With inputs from agencies.)