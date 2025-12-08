Transforming Transit: Ranchi's Major Bus Terminals Set for Modern Revamp

In a significant move towards modernizing infrastructure, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has mandated the redevelopment of three major bus terminals in Ranchi to align with national standards.

The Chief Minister's Office announced that State Urban Development and Housing Minister Sudivya Kumar approved a budget of Rs 48.72 crore for the renovation of ITI Bus Stand, Government Bus Depot, and Birsa Munda Bus Terminal. The funds aim to ensure these sites are upgraded with state-of-the-art facilities.

Each terminal will feature enhanced amenities such as expanded bus bays, parking options, and modern waiting areas. The extensive overhaul is expected to not only improve safety and cleanliness but also provide passengers a superior travel experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)