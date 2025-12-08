Left Menu

Transforming Transit: Ranchi's Major Bus Terminals Set for Modern Revamp

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has initiated a redevelopment project for three major bus terminals in Ranchi. A budget of Rs 48.72 crore is allocated for ITI Bus Stand, Government Bus Depot, and Birsa Munda Bus Terminal. The renovations aim to meet national standards and enhance passenger experience with modern amenities.

Updated: 08-12-2025 21:16 IST
In a significant move towards modernizing infrastructure, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has mandated the redevelopment of three major bus terminals in Ranchi to align with national standards.

The Chief Minister's Office announced that State Urban Development and Housing Minister Sudivya Kumar approved a budget of Rs 48.72 crore for the renovation of ITI Bus Stand, Government Bus Depot, and Birsa Munda Bus Terminal. The funds aim to ensure these sites are upgraded with state-of-the-art facilities.

Each terminal will feature enhanced amenities such as expanded bus bays, parking options, and modern waiting areas. The extensive overhaul is expected to not only improve safety and cleanliness but also provide passengers a superior travel experience.

