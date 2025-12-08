Left Menu

Massive Overhaul in West Bengal's Voter List Amid New Verification Measures

Over 56.37 lakh voters in West Bengal have been marked as uncollectible during the Special Intensive Revision. These include deceased, untraceable, and duplicate entries. The Election Commission has updated the BLO app with a new feature to identify and verify duplicate entries in the electoral roll.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-12-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 22:14 IST
In a sweeping move impacting millions, West Bengal's ongoing voter list revision has flagged over 56.37 lakh entries as uncollectible. Among these, nearly 24 lakh voters are deceased, 11 lakh addresses are untraceable, and approximately 20 lakh have relocated.

The Election Commission of India has introduced a revamped Booth Level Officer mobile application to tackle duplicate and erroneous entries. A pivotal update, 'Duplicate Elector Verification', aims to streamline this effort, enabling detection of multiple voter identity cards issued under a single name.

Post-update, if flagged for duplicity by the app, Booth Level Officers will conduct in-person verifications. Voters identified with duplicate entries must furnish written declarations accompanied by both old and current EPIC card photocopies for authenticity confirmation.

