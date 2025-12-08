Massive Overhaul in West Bengal's Voter List Amid New Verification Measures

In a sweeping move impacting millions, West Bengal's ongoing voter list revision has flagged over 56.37 lakh entries as uncollectible. Among these, nearly 24 lakh voters are deceased, 11 lakh addresses are untraceable, and approximately 20 lakh have relocated.

The Election Commission of India has introduced a revamped Booth Level Officer mobile application to tackle duplicate and erroneous entries. A pivotal update, 'Duplicate Elector Verification', aims to streamline this effort, enabling detection of multiple voter identity cards issued under a single name.

Post-update, if flagged for duplicity by the app, Booth Level Officers will conduct in-person verifications. Voters identified with duplicate entries must furnish written declarations accompanied by both old and current EPIC card photocopies for authenticity confirmation.