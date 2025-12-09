Left Menu

Courtroom Clash: Lawyer Rakesh Kishore Attacked After Controversial Shoe Incident

Lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who previously attempted to attack former CJI B R Gavai, was allegedly assaulted at Karkardooma court. The attack, captured on video and widely shared, shows Kishore defending himself against a group. The incident occurred over an altercation related to an auto fare. Security intervened to prevent further escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 19:11 IST
In a dramatic turn of events at Karkardooma district court, seasoned lawyer Rakesh Kishore faced an assault by a group over a previous altercation linked to an auto fare, sources revealed. The incident has been widely circulated through a video that captures the chaotic scene.

The footage shows the 71-year-old Kishore being attacked with a slipper, as he valiantly defends himself, even vociferously invoking 'Sanatan Dharm ki jai ho.' Eyewitnesses, including fellow advocates present at the court, confirmed the altercation took place within the court premises and described hearing a commotion leading them to the scene.

Just days before, Kishore caused a stir at the Supreme Court during a hearing presided by former Chief Justice B R Gavai. In a shocking moment, Kishore attempted to throw a shoe at the Chief Justice, only to be thwarted by alert security personnel. Nonetheless, the Supreme Court opted not to pursue contempt charges against him following the incident.

