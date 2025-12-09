Courtroom Clash: Lawyer Rakesh Kishore Attacked After Controversial Shoe Incident

In a dramatic turn of events at Karkardooma district court, seasoned lawyer Rakesh Kishore faced an assault by a group over a previous altercation linked to an auto fare, sources revealed. The incident has been widely circulated through a video that captures the chaotic scene.

The footage shows the 71-year-old Kishore being attacked with a slipper, as he valiantly defends himself, even vociferously invoking 'Sanatan Dharm ki jai ho.' Eyewitnesses, including fellow advocates present at the court, confirmed the altercation took place within the court premises and described hearing a commotion leading them to the scene.

Just days before, Kishore caused a stir at the Supreme Court during a hearing presided by former Chief Justice B R Gavai. In a shocking moment, Kishore attempted to throw a shoe at the Chief Justice, only to be thwarted by alert security personnel. Nonetheless, the Supreme Court opted not to pursue contempt charges against him following the incident.