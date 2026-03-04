Left Menu

Mysterious Maritime Mishap off Fujairah Coast

A vessel near Fujairah, UAE, was reportedly hit by an unknown projectile. The incident, 7 nautical miles from the coast, caused damage to the vessel's steel plating. However, the crew remained safe, and no fire or water intake was reported, according to UK Maritime Trade Operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 06:20 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 06:20 IST
Mysterious Maritime Mishap off Fujairah Coast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A vessel sailing 7 nautical miles east of Fujairah, in the United Arab Emirates, reported a troubling incident to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The vessel's master stated that an unknown projectile struck the ship, damaging its steel plating.

Fortunately, all crew members were reported safe, with no fire or water intake on the vessel, UKMTO confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Naval Alarm: Unidentified Strikes Hit Ships Near UAE and Oman

Naval Alarm: Unidentified Strikes Hit Ships Near UAE and Oman

 Global
2
Showdown in Swing States: Key Senate Races Heat Up

Showdown in Swing States: Key Senate Races Heat Up

 Global
3
Smash-Free Zone: Players Welcome Tournament 'Rage Rooms'

Smash-Free Zone: Players Welcome Tournament 'Rage Rooms'

 Global
4
U.S. and Ecuador Join Forces Against Terrorism

U.S. and Ecuador Join Forces Against Terrorism

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026