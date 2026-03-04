Mysterious Maritime Mishap off Fujairah Coast
A vessel near Fujairah, UAE, was reportedly hit by an unknown projectile. The incident, 7 nautical miles from the coast, caused damage to the vessel's steel plating. However, the crew remained safe, and no fire or water intake was reported, according to UK Maritime Trade Operations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 06:20 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 06:20 IST
A vessel sailing 7 nautical miles east of Fujairah, in the United Arab Emirates, reported a troubling incident to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).
The vessel's master stated that an unknown projectile struck the ship, damaging its steel plating.
Fortunately, all crew members were reported safe, with no fire or water intake on the vessel, UKMTO confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
