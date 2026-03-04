Left Menu

Dollar Surges Amid Middle East Tensions

The dollar rose to a three-month high due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, causing energy prices to soar. The euro weakened against the dollar following an unexpected rise in euro zone inflation. Global markets turned risk-averse, affecting stocks, bonds, and pushing oil prices higher.

The dollar reached a three-month high in early Asian trading on Wednesday, as investors moved away from the euro. The growing conflict in the Middle East has raised concerns over a sustained increase in energy prices.

With the euro down 0.1% at $1.1604, its declines extended into a third consecutive day, reaching its weakest point since late November. This downturn followed a revelation of euro zone inflation rising unexpectedly in February, coinciding with the onset of conflict involving Iran. "The impact of the Iran war on EUR/USD boils down to one thing: energy," remarked George Saravelos, Deutsche Bank's global head of FX research. Europe is facing a negative supply shock that acts as a direct tax payable to foreign producers in dollars.

Financial markets swiftly adopted a risk-off stance on Tuesday, as fears of heightened inflation due to military actions by Israeli and U.S. forces against Iran spread across stocks and bonds, driving investors towards cash. Global oil and gas prices surged as the conflict disrupted Middle Eastern energy exports, notably after Tehran's attacks on ships and energy facilities impacted Gulf navigation and forced production halts from Qatar to Iraq. The benchmark Brent crude oil contract rose 5.4% to $81.96 per barrel on Tuesday, with European gas prices increasing 70% since last week.

