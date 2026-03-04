Trump Threatens Full U.S. Trade Embargo on Spain Over Military Base Dispute
U.S. President Donald Trump threatened a full trade embargo on Spain after it refused to allow U.S. military use of its bases for strikes on Iran. The situation escalated tensions between the U.S. and its European ally, as Trump expressed frustration over several issues, including Spain's defense spending.
U.S. President Donald Trump has made headlines with his threat to impose a full trade embargo on Spain, marking a significant escalation in U.S.-Spain relations. The issue arose after Spain refused to allow the U.S. military to use its bases for missions targeting Iran.
During a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Trump stated that Spain's decisions led him to instruct U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to cease all dealings with Spain. He further criticized Spain's defense spending, stating it falls short of NATO's requested 5% GDP allocation.
Despite Trump's threats, Spain remains steadfast, emphasizing international law and existing trade agreements. Spanish officials underscored their ability to mitigate any embargo impact while promoting continued trade with the U.S. and EU partners. The diplomatic rift adds another layer to the complex U.S.-EU trade discussions.
