Delhi's Crackdown on Fire Safety: MCD Orders Citywide Inspection

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi initiated citywide hotel and restaurant inspections following a tragic fire in Goa. Chairperson Satya Sharma warned of strict actions against non-compliance with fire safety norms and license regulations, emphasizing zero tolerance for negligence. The Committee also addressed civic issues and expressed condolences for the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 19:18 IST
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi's Standing Committee has mandated extensive inspections of hotels, restaurants, and bars citywide following the fatal Goa nightclub fire incident.

Chairperson Satya Sharma cautioned against any lapses in licensing and fire safety compliance, asserting that severe penalties would be enforced for violations.

The Committee, in a gesture of solidarity, passed a condolence resolution for the 25 victims, including Delhi tourists, while addressing civic concerns like sanitation and air pollution, ensuring committed civic service improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

