Votes and Voices: Empowering Sonagachi's Marginalized Voters

Hundreds of sex workers from Kolkata's Sonagachi neighborhood are participating in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Concerns arise over potential exclusion due to lack of ancestral proof. Electoral officials assure efforts to include all eligible voters and protect their democratic rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-12-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 19:24 IST
  • India

In the bustling lanes of Sonagachi, Asia's largest red-light district, hundreds of sex workers thronged electoral assistance camps on Tuesday. With palpable anxiety, they seek inclusion in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Concerns have risen about possible exclusions stemming from a lack of ancestral documentation.

Despite fears, Manoj Agarwal, West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer, reassured that all eligible voters would be acknowledged. Of the 11,000 voters in ward 18, approximately 3,500 sex workers are yet to be counted, but efforts are underway to include them soon. For those lacking family documentation, local residents and NGOs will assist in verification.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Sashi Panja, visiting the site, pledged the government's commitment to safeguarding the democratic rights of this marginalized community. NGOs and volunteers continue to assist women in navigating bureaucracy, transforming paperwork into a symbol of their political voice.

